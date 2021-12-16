Editor: A couple of suggestions for our City Council: First, stop chip sealing! No one likes it. It is an expensive short-term fix that City Councils for decades have used to pass the buck to the next councils. My suggestion: Don’t chip seal for the next two years. Save the money and in the third year begin a long-term program of replacing water and sewer lines and repaving. And while you are at it, when you repave, don’t just lay down a couple of inches of asphalt over dirt. If you want it to last, you need to first put down a base of ABC material and then 3-4 inches of asphalt. And yes, I know that is expensive. It will take a long time to do all the streets but you need to start somewhere.
Second: Hire more code enforcement workers. I don’t know the legalities but we need to shorten the time allowed for folks to clean up their yards and to remove junked vehicles. As it stands, it appears that even if you are cited for having too many vehicles in your yard, you can ignore the citations for years. Stricter enforcement and higher penalties would go a long way to cleaning up the eyesores in our town. My neighbor, nice guy that he is, usually parks five or six vehicles in his front yard and driveway. The back yard is filled with undriveable vehicles, boats and trailers. This is not an unusual case either. This is true all over town. I would hope that these are issues that all of us left wingers and right wingrs can come together on. We need to take more pride in our city.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.