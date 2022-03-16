Editor: I know people are going to grouse about the U.S. oil embargo of Russia. Well folks, if that is all it costs us, it is a very cheap price to pay. If you have studied the history of World War II you would know that the allies had many chances to stop Hitler and didn’t act.
Putin needs to be stopped now. And OMG, I have to agree with Lindsay Graham. Someone needs to take him out. Having a mad man with a finger on a huge nuclear arsenal is more than scary. And when the Russians have hopefully been driven out of Ukraine I hope that the sanctions will not be lifted until they can show that they have become responsible citizens of the world.
I don’t expect Russia to become a happy, freedom loving Democracy overnight. It will have many years for that to happen. But they can become a law abiding nation. If not, let them become a 3rd world country.
So far, the U.S. under President Biden has taken the right steps although a bit too slow in my estimation. We need to shut the door to Russia electronically and economically until they decide to stop the killing.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
