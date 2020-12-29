Editor: Many thanks to your reader for warning me that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris must be a socialist because she wore a uniform in high school. Who knew? We’re surrounded by them! My own two sons. They’ve worn uniforms for years with U.S. Navy on them. And just yesterday I saw an obviously socialist commie pinko wearing a dark-colored uniform. Something about LHCPD on it. And that biker gang that rode through Lake Havasu City a while back? Yup, they all had black leather coats on. I’ll ask the reader to confront them about that. I’d rather not. And how about all those young socialists we’re raising here in River City? The ones with their school logo emblazoned on them? Socialists in training? I really need to find out where he is getting all this information so I can identify those miscreants for myself.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
