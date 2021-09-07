Editor: Your letters to the editor section of the paper this morning was disturbing. So much hatred. All the conspiracies. All packed into one small part of your paper.
Do not 700,000 dead Americans indicate that covid-19 might be a problem? I am sure that the right wing media does not show folks lying in a hospital bed saying that they wish they had gotten the vaccine.
Have they forgotten that it was President Trump who set May 1 as the date to get all of our troops out of Afghanistan?
And that you cheered that? I know that you may never accept Joe Biden as your President but he is and it is time to cool off and accept what you cannot change. Are you really in support of overthrowing the government by violence?
Is that what patriotism is all about to you? Many of you are veterans and I salute you for your service. Is this what you took an oath to do? I believe that although few will admit it publicly, many Republicans are turned off by the rabid hatred your are pushing.
The Republican party is dying. Are you willing to kill America and Americans to fulfill your conspiracy theory beliefs? Wake up! Many of those you follow so religiously are making fools of you. All they are doing is lining their pockets with your cash.
Do some research on their fundraising and see for yourselves where the money is going. You of the Right are being used.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Republicans have proven time and time again they have no use of children, women or veterans. Until our nation is cleansed of this scourge our people will suffer.
Both sides are being used. Follow the money anywhere and it is clear. The government does not work for the people anymore.
