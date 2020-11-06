Editor: No matter what you thought of the outcome, whenever that occurs, you’ve got admit that our voting process is outdated. Why can’t we vote online? If my memory serves me, Arizona tried that years ago for a primary and it worked just fine. It’s time to do this. Think of the savings in time and money. For those with no computer they could go to a library, or designated voting place or use it the old fashioned paper ballot. It’s time to jump into the 21st. century.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
