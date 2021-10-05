Editor: I have a question for all those "independent thinkers" who refuse to get a shot or two of the Covid vaccine. If virtually all the doctors in the world. All the scientists. And even most of the members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and leaders of our Armed Forces.
If all of these leaders endorse getting the "shot", why do you continue to take the word of TV Talking Heads and Internet "Experts."
And one more question. You get sick. Maybe need your appendix out. Or treatment for cancer or a Covid infection. A broken leg fixed. Maybe some stitches for a bad cut. Why do you go to the same medical professionals who you say are lying to you about the value of the vaccine? Maybe you should be calling those who are leading you around by the nose who claim to know more about the Covid vaccine than all the medical professionals in the world.
Has it even occurred to you that maybe, just maybe, these so called experts are feeding you a line just to get your vote and your cash? Apparently you only trust those who tell you what you want to hear. If we all took the words of all politicians, tv news pundits and internet personalities with a very large grain of salt we'd all be better off. Wake up vaccine deniers, you are literally dying out there.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
