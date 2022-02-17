Editor: Yup. That’s what we need. Our State Legislature is going to make it easier and cheaper to buy guns.
Maybe they ought to ask the police what they think of that idea. The 1994 Crime Bill, passed under the Clinton Administration had a lot of faults but the one good thing it did was to fund the hiring of thousands of police officers.
To my fellow Democrats, I’m sorry, but more social programs will not slow crime.
All those social programs costing billions of dollars have had little effect on the crime rate. That is a fact.
If you want to slow crime you need to do two things. One, put more cops on the streets. Officers walking neighborhoods in pairs is a proven way of cutting down crime. And secondly, and Republicans will hate this, you need to keep criminals from getting guns.
Harsher penalties for crimes committed with a weapon. Background checks on all gun purchases. And ban all semi-automatic weapons and the ammo they use. The only use for one of these is to kill another human being. A proven fact.
More good people are killed by their own gun than bad guys breaking into a home. You are much better off protecting your home with a hand gun than an AK-47. Check the FBI statistics.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
