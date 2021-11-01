Editor: The two letters in last Monday’s paper cannot go unanswered. The writers called out left wing Democrats as being Socialists trying to turn the country into some kind of Commie / Socialist state.
And while I disagree with some of their agenda and tactics they have not tried, or called for the violent overthrow of the government.
They are not the ones who refuse to accept the decision of ALL 50 governors that the election was fair and safe from hacking and cheating.
What say you right wingers when the so called Arizona Audit turned up more votes for Biden ?
That happening at the Capitol on January 6 was not a bunch of tourists visiting their Congressmen.
It was an attempt to overthrow the duly elected government.
And who chanted “Hang Mike Pence”— as Conservative a Republican and truly Evangelical Christian as you can get?
Pence followed in step with Trump for over 4 years and when he tried to do his constitutional duty he was threatened with death.
What kind of conservative, Christian Republican is that. The answer is that they and you letter writers are not Conservative. You are not Christians. You are not Patriots.
You rip American heroes like John McCain and General Powell after their deaths. Where are the real Republicans hiding?
Is having a job in Washington more important than preserving our Democracy? I guess it is. Wow!
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
