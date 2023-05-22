Editor: Could someone explain to me just who is going use the proposed Second Bridge?. From the corner of Lake Havasu Avenue and McCulloch Blvd. you will have to drive over to Mesquite. Down the hill and cross Highway 95. Then wind around to where the new bridge will be located.
It will then take you to a point past the Isles Condos. Had you driven straight across the London Bridge you would be there in about 30 seconds or so. The only way you will get people to regularly use the new bridge is to make London Bridge one-way and that is sure to bring a loud chorus of complaint. Since the need is to get emergency traffic across London Bridge why not install a series of traffic lights, controlled by our emergency services, that would stop traffic at both ends to allow emergency vehicles to get across the bridge. A. It will save millions of dollars and B it could be done in a few months rather than years from now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.