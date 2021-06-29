Editor: I have to disagree with the editorial of Thursday concerning the commercial lots that are being rezoned to residential. First, two disclaimers. I was a Realtor here for over 40 years beginning in 1974 and second, I currently own 2 small commercial lots in the satellite commercial area of Chemehuevi Boulevard. These satellite commercial areas have existed for nearly 60 years and few have been developed. The only one that has been used for it’s intended purpose is the intersection of McCulloch and Jamaica boulevards. There is but one commercial building on the Anita Drive commercial block and one on the Chemehuevi Boulevard block. After nearly six decades maybe it is time to admit that this experiment didn’t work. In the real estate business we try to have a property serve its “highest and best use.” Obviously it is not being met in the various satellite commercial areas. Many of the owners of these properties have been trying to sell them for years. Don’t they have rights too? And let’s be honest, how many of the surrounding homes would want a brightly lit convenience store with gas pumps just across the street? Zoning allows for controlled growth and change. Maybe we need to make some changes.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
