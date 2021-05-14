Editor: I was glad to see that the City Council turned down a zoning change for land at the North end of the Mall. Many years ago, when I served on the City Council, our Planning and Zoning director said that in his opinion it was not the City's job to change zoning so that a property owner could sell a parcel to someone when no one had submitted plans to build on the property.
Changing a zoning for an owner/developer was OK when you could look at what was going to be built. He said that the reason for zoning and zoning changes is to allow for orderly growth and change if a property's highest and best use is no longer that of the current zoning. But only when you know what you are getting in to. It is hard to believe that there is a need for more storage units but I know the demand is there. There is still vacant industrial land on which to build. Unfortunately don't create good, long term jobs but that is another issue.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
