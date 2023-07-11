Editor: Regarding the meetings in Kingman with politicians regarding opioid use. Stay out of the medical field. Let the doctors do their business for the elderly and disabled.
It is against the federal law to harm anyone with disabilities and you can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Let us worry about our remaining life with as much peace and comfort as possible. In point blank, mind your own business.
