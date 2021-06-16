Editor: I have to say something about the Diamondbacks. They cannot keep going like they are and have to fire their manager now. Every team who keeps playing like this it’s time to change who is in charge.
I watch every stinking game that they play all year long and am so tired of stupid things Lulu does with his lineup. He will sit a player no matter what they are doing or have done the game before. Case in point? He sat two of his best hitters on Sunday, Smith and Rojas. They are only getting around 13,000 fans a game right now.
He’s been doing this for about four years now. If a player has hit four home runs the game before, I have seen him take them out — why is beyond me. We need to start bunting more, hitting the other way, stealing bases instead of hitters coming to bat and all I see them doing is swinging for the fences. Come on guys, time for change. No fans will show up until there is change.
Jim Stevens
Lake Havasu City
