Editor: I have lived here since 1974 and have never seen the postal delivery so bad as now. Not bad enough we are getting our mail around 7 to 8 p.m. because they are delivering Amazon products but like tonight we have mail in box with flag up but he goes by without even checking our mailbox. Probably because they are delivering in the dark and can’t see our mailbox.
Another time some time ago we had flag up but they come up in our circular driveway dropped off our packages but never took our out going mail.This was before pandemic. We all make mistakes but this is important mail we are talking about. I’m not the only one complaining but I hear it from quite a few people. People can pay late fees if their mail loses one day going out. I sold my house and am moving on but we need better mail service.
Jim Stevens
Lake Havasu City
I manage over a hundred essential employees. I don’t think people realize how hard it truly is to continue operations during a pandemic. The government has put so much fear into people that when they sneeze or cough, they automatically think it’s COVID! They then call off, go get tested and we wait 3-5 days for results so they can return back to work. If a family member has symptoms they call off and again we wait for results. I don’t know about the post office but hiring during the last 2 years has been non existent until a few months ago due to being able to just train new staff, thanks to government and COVID policies. Instead of taking for granted police, firefighters, nurses, mail carriers, restaurant and retail staff, thank them for their services and for simply showing up. If you have issues report them, so they can be addressed accordingly.
