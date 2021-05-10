Editor: Mohave County supervisors, I hear you are opening up the senior center on June 1, with no body doing games like cards. This is what the senior center is all about not just food but games for older people to do to keep them occupied during there life and have a place to go. We play pinocle two days a week and it keeps about 10 to 20 people having a place to go and being with friends. How can you serve food but nothing else? When we come in to play cards we don’t need anybody to be with us to play just somebody to collect a dollar from us. We set up the tables and take them down when finished playing nobody even has to be around. Let’s go — we have to get back to normal.
Jim Stevens
Lake Havasu City
