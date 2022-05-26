Editor: My thoughts on school shooting in Texas. The only thing I see is to stop or interrupt a shooting is not all the B.S. about gun laws, but they have to come up with a way to pay for security people to patrol around school grounds.
These people who do the shootings are smart enough to know if they knew there was security around a school it would deter them from doing these acts. If a person was securing a school and gunman came around and was seen before he got into school, most wear all black with gear on easy to spot if somebody around outside saw them just my thoughts.
Jim Stevens
Bullhead City
