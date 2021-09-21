Editor: I am beginning to understand a bit those of us that are what I consider upper middle class retirees in town.
First they could sell their working life home for enough to pay cash for a retirement home here and have money left over.
They do not have a big tax deduction for a mortgage and enough income to vote for tax cuts that are funded by government debt. They have no concept of living on a family income of $15-30 an hour is like with 1/3 that going to taxes around half to rent or mortgage and sky rocketing child care.
What about those with a disabled family member, long term illness or lost job. The price of our home has jumped almost 80% in 5 years according to sales prices on our street and new prices likely 50%. Yet no Repulicans will not vote for a rise in the minimum wage above the $7.80 o so that is law.
They can stick their head in the sand and vote against infrastructure bills with the world crumbing around us. They can ignore climate change because they have air conditioners. They are almost violent about gas and diesel prices to the point that the federal tax on fuels has not changed in decades.
I think that the US and likely the world is at that point where “your children are going to pay in the future” for current public debt is just around the corner.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
