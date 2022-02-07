Editor: Antivaxxers all get their information from opinions rather than facts. So, I will give my opinion rather than facts. I am sure that all the diseases attributed to the jab may well apply to caffeine or some other food. After more than a billion jabs in the world someone would have facts that show significant harm these shot cause besides a sore arm. The facts are all the same, survivors of severe Covid all wish they had taken the vaccine and those that did not survive had horrible and useless deaths. The vaccine is 90% effective in preventing the disease and for the break through cases it is less severe. Without the jab you are risking your life and for the die herd others wear a mask in public.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
