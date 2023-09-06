Editor: I am very concerned by the merger of Kroger with Albertson/Safeway. Those three stores, as well as Walmart, command so much of the market that they force wholesalers to give them lower prices. This is a nation wide problem. The wholesalers need to raise prices on the little guys to stay in business. These four can easily drive out Bashas/Food City and have a clear path to higher prices. I addition, the a Kroger merger will likely close one or two store. This will mean less choice, parking problems and spiraling prices. I emailed Sen. Borrelli, Rep. Biasiucci and Gov. Hobbs about this as well. Unless people speak out we will have less choice in what we eat and at higher prices. I for one worry that specialty cheeses will be no more. Too many people are concerned with who is running the country and ignoring those things that will make a difference at the local level. It seems only Democrats in this state want to do something. Without the Republicans getting on board will something ever get done before it is a done deal?
Jim Steward
Do you want some specialty cheese with that whine, Jim?
