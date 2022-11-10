Editor: I would really appreciate having curbs every time I see more of my gravel and soil rolling down the hill when it rains. However, I see two problems with the idea. The first is the cost. From past experience the cost would be likely be an paid for by an assessment added to our property taxes of those needing the curbing. The other is most of the roads are 2 lane and when the curbs are added there is no room for parking.
A good alternative is a curved curbing with the low end of the arc toward the street. This works well in channeling the water away from your property and still allows for off street parking. I would suspect that that would also mean additional storm water management.
