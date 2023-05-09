Editor: Am I the only person that think the GOP is playing games with us in order to force a recession and enhance their chances of winning in 2024?

If you cut the budget by 1% and inflation is 6% you are sure to have do just that.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Roger Pries

Jim did you really think about what you were going to say before you wrote this, probably not. You sound just like all the lunatics on the left. You mentioned that several important services or benefits would be cut if the debt ceiling wasn't raised. But I didn't see anything about cutting welfare or sending billions to other countries to protect their borders. Or how about Bidens new plan to give all the invaders free health insurance. The spending by this administration is out of control and if you don't see it then you are part of the problem.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.