Editor: Am I the only person that think the GOP is playing games with us in order to force a recession and enhance their chances of winning in 2024?
If you cut the budget by 1% and inflation is 6% you are sure to have do just that.
First you would start laying of about at least 3-4% of the government, contractor and armed forces workforce and freeze wages. You would get a cut in your Social Security government retirement rather than an inflation increase. The knock-on effect would put many more on unemployment. Medicare would have to increase your out of pocket expenses in some way.
It is simple, we need to do something to stop either party from buying elections with tax cuts or promises of spending that people want.
So, we need to tax a little more and spend a little less that the inflation rate. Increasing taxes slightly will cool inflation rather than the tax cuts that fueled inflation in the first place.
It would have to be a 5 year plan that starts next October and has bipartisan support. We must extend the debt ceiling this year and as part of the 5 year plan eliminate the ceiling.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
Jim did you really think about what you were going to say before you wrote this, probably not. You sound just like all the lunatics on the left. You mentioned that several important services or benefits would be cut if the debt ceiling wasn't raised. But I didn't see anything about cutting welfare or sending billions to other countries to protect their borders. Or how about Bidens new plan to give all the invaders free health insurance. The spending by this administration is out of control and if you don't see it then you are part of the problem.
