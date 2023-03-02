Editor: Local government is planning to spend money on methane recovery for the landfill.
Their choice is to bring in electric lines or purchase another generator.
It seem to me the perfect solution would be a gas turbine generator.
Simply capture the methane and use it as a fuel for the generator. It could be supplemented with natural gas as needed.
Generally they are low maintenance and long life and run on most fuels. They are also less polluting than diesel fuel.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
