Editor: Capitalism’s main cornerstone is prices are set by supply and demand and in the end that is why fuel prices yoyo so much. The world has a huge supply of proven reserves at present and a lot of those reserves are in countries which seem to randomly turn those spigots on and off. In addition wars, embargos and civil strife are a factor.
Over the long haul I feel that oil, as any commodities, will reflect inflation. So, a sales tax on all fuels would tend to track the cost of building and maintaining roads and aviation networks. If we applied the sales tax at the wholesale level, it would be more economical than at the retail level where smaller isolated communities and interstates see unfair pricing. Sales taxes also fixes the problem of high prices damping consumption that shrinks revenue from fuels. All excess fuel taxes would be invested in a way that it would insure it was available for the lean years to insure good to insure continued growth and improvements in highways including Mohave County.
I find it is evil that the federal government is held hostage to big oil and misinformed voters that it is almost 30 years since federal taxes were set on fuel and yet both parties promise to fix our crumbling infrastructure for years. Money, manpower and supplies fix problems not promises.
A sales tax takes the decision out of the hands of politicians for the long term and into the hands of capitalism a cornerstone of democracy.
Now we need legislators to understand that sales tax does track inflation and growth. Any increases just mean more government growth beyond real growth. Think hard before you vote for sales tax increases.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.