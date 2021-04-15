Editor: Mr. Seifert certainly made a very good case for sensible gun laws. The only thing I would add is gun ownership is way more dangerous to the owners and their families than any threat their families are likely to have in their lifetimes. Case in point is the “accidental” death reported this week in the paper. The framers of the Second Amendment lived in the age of muskets and dangers of frontier life. They could not anticipate automatic rifles and pistols that are only designed to kill people and instead have become shoot-up toys. Do we want the wild-wild-west where the people with the guns make the laws?
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
It's uninformed guys like Jim and Shishka that forced me to become a lifetime NRA member.
A Proposal –
You can only purchase a gun once every two years.
It can only be on a Tuesday in November.
You must go and wait in a long line.
There is only one place in your county to purchase a gun.
You must have multiple forms of ID.
No one can give you water while you wait in line.
After you buy it the state can take it away from you because they don’t agree with what you bought.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.