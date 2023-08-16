Editor: Republicans and Fox News certainly like to beat up dead horses. Mr. Licher is head of the class in that department. Trump spent years in the press persecuting Hillary Clinton and 4 years as president trying to prove she was guilty of a crime to no avail.
Now, some 10 years later, here he beating a dead horse. Trump swore a oath to defend the constitution and the republic for which it stands. Paramount to that oath is to not do allow our adversaries to have access to top secret information that would have harmed our military and thus to the nation and our allies.
(2) comments
One can only hope that trump will be treated with the same rigorous application of the law that he proposed for others who's unproven crimes where much less serious.
ALL politicians should be treated the same as any other citizen. I wish we could be assured that the Bidens would be treated the same way that the DOJ and Democratic Party has treated Trump. While Trump is undoubtedly guilty of many of the charges against him, there are many other charges that are purely election interference intended to keep him from campaigning freely. My biggest fear is that you guys are making him a martyr that will garner support due to your overwhelming desire to throw away common sense prosecution in order to tarnish the image of the Conservative candidate who is currently in first place. I don't think that the Republicans are going to let the Democrats pick their candidate for them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.