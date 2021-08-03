Editor: I like to comparison shop and find that lobbyist in congress and advertisers have made it impossible to make easy comparisons.
For food, getting healthy choices needs a calculator because the of the way the nutrition guide is calculate to confuse.
Have you ever wondered what the size is if a toilet roll is and the size of a mega-roll?
A mega-roll is 4 rolls they say, yet how many sheets are in a roll and does a mega-roll have 4 times the sheets. How about all the shrinking sizes of packaging.
A pint is 15 oz. and a quart is 30 oz. Cans, cereals and most things are smaller and yet they are more expensive than before. What about meat, You get a beautiful T-bone on top and yuck underneath. Some of the value packs contain ungraded beef and of dubious value. Perhaps, So, readers, unite about something we all can agree on and that is getting healthy choices at fair prices.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
It's all a bait and switch. Forget labels, they are just one big fabrication. Your best bet is to grown your own, the only safe way to insure your getting what you pay for. But in Havasu, good luck!!!!
