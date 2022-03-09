Higher gas prices aren’t enough
Editor: America has a love affair with V8 engines and pick-up trucks all fueled with cheap gasoline.
Most civilized countries tax fuels for the evil they cause. We need to impose ever increasing taxes on fuels and spend the money to relegating the internal combustion engine into a relic of the past. Producing more oil in America is just putting more gas on the fires that are consuming our forests, towns and cities.
We are running out of water to drink and grow our food because a warmer atmosphere hold more water. No amount of opinion on social media can change the facts and figures. Scientists have been citing the dangers for a half a century.
The world is warming up and it is now at the point that we cannot turn it around without very high cost in massive migration, huge losses in habitat and wildlife and threats to our food supply, massive storms and flooding.
So, if you want to do something to help Ukraine, drive less, start saving up for that new car that will go 500 miles on a single charge, insure the infrastructure to recharge when you need and enjoy the hum of that electric motor tooling down the highway and make loud mufflers be a thing of the past.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Oh boy, Jim, now you've done it. The fake name brigade is really going to come after you!
