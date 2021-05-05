Editor: You won’t hear this from Fox news, but immigration is good for America. The census has shown that we grew at the lowest rate since the depression in 1930s. America’s place in the world and it’s ability to grow and prosper has been fueled by population growth. This has been the means to provide a strong defense force and improve our quality of life. rate. The two main factors are the declining fertility likely caused by environmental factors like stress, pollution and unhealth lifestyles. The other is economical factors of families struggling to feed and house themselves. Also the high cost of education and access to affordable child care. The infrastructure bill before congress addresses some of those issues by support for K-12, community college and child care. This will allow adults to get back to work sooner and insure children better education and better prepare them for the future. I would say that is as important as roads and bridges to improve our infrastructure. This in not socialist, commie or leftist. It is good sense.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Despite a strong measure of common sense, Jim, I fear you are in for the usual suspects to attack and insult you.
