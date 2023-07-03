Editor: I am worried about the continuing practice of big companies ganging up on smaller business by using their muscle to get to unfairly force lower prices on suppliers. You saw it with Kmart being forced out by Walmart and now they are going after the dollar stores. Now we have Kroger buying up Albertsons/Safeway. I was hoping that the attorney general would have take action, however, I have heard nothing in the news. Perhaps readers will express your concern and perhaps stop corporations gobbling up competition. You can blame squarely on those two companies for most of the price increases in our grocery stores and not on the Chinese.
Jim Steward
