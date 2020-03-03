Editor: I think Fred Barber’s facts are dated and have little to do with the size of a germ. It is important to realize that this virus is highly contagious, persists in the environment up to a week and effects only the lungs. Wearing facemasks will in fact provide effective prevention by being a constant reminder to the wearer to keep everything away from their airways. If you are infected you are less likely to transmit the disease wearing a mask. This is especially true because may people may have no symptoms and be infected. I think everyone should heed Dr. Robb’s precautions about using masks other safety measures.
Here’s a partial list of his recommendations:
1) NO HANDSHAKING! Use a fist bump, slight bow, elbow bump, etc.
2) Use ONLY your knuckle to touch light switches, elevator buttons, etc. Lift the gasoline dispenser with a paper towel or use a disposable glove.
3) Open doors with your closed fist or hip — do not grasp the handle with your hand, unless there is no other way to open the door. Especially important on bathroom and post office/commercial doors.
4) Use disinfectant wipes at the stores when they are available, including wiping the handle and child seat in grocery carts.
5) Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds and/or use a greater than 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer whenever you return home from ANY activity that involves locations where other people have been.
6) Keep a bottle of sanitizer available at each of your home’s entrances, AND in your car for use after getting gas or touching other contaminated objects when you can’t immediately wash your hands.
7) If possible, cough or sneeze into a disposable tissue and discard. Use your elbow only if you have to. The clothing on your elbow will contain infectious virus that can be passed on for up to a week or more!
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
