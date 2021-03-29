Editor, I think that the greatest threat to our democracy is biased reporting by the media. I am not sure when it happened, but in the past, national news media were responsible for insuring that there was a balanced reporting of the news. I think that human nature is such that people want to be proven right for their beliefs and gravitate to the those that support their views.
Certainly in the past we have had radical elements and for the most part it was the radicals against society. Now it seems that society itself is radicalized. Too many people are being shift too extreme views by “like” and “dislike” reporting in Facebook and the media. So we have people like Kandi Finfrock who think that tweets are data and billionaire Murdock’s Fox News is the bible. I agree with Bill Thomas in saying that spreading fear is not normal and the sky is not falling. Our president is not eating little children and is doing what is important.
That is sparing no expense to save lives and getting the virus under control by increasing supply of shots, getting money in the hands of the states to improve their ability to fight it and in the hand of the people to carry on until the economy and jobs are back to normal.
Former president Trump did some good for this country and did it in a way that simply turned the majority of us and the world off of his brand of politics. I hope that the repulican party can somehow get away from selfishness of trying to cling onto power by whatever means it can. The Republicans lost the 2016 and 2020 elections and now they are determined to stack the deck for 2022 and 2024 to continue their minority rule. The senate does not represent the will of the people when states like North Dakota have the same voting power of California.
The same is true of the electors in states like Arizona were all electors are pledged to one candidate based on a simple majority.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
...
"I think that the greatest threat to our democracy is biased reporting by the media. I am not sure when it happened, but in the past, national news media were responsible for insuring that there was a balanced reporting of the news."
On August 4, 1987, the Reagan-era Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal the Fairness Doctrine, the sound policy that preserved a diversity of viewpoints in American broadcast media.
I guess you missed it.
Fox News show hosts are not journalists. They are entertainers. That's what FOX argued in court, so therefore, FOX is not obligated to state FACTS.
I'm surprise the FCC hasn't issued Fox a warning because the station is no longer a news station. It's serious of talk shows, where the guest engages in fictitious stories and the host doesn't do any fact-checking. That's not "news", it's "entertainment".
...
Republicans have reached the point of no return as evidenced by their hatred of the American people as they block anything designed to get our nation back on its feet after four years of the most disgusting fool ever appointed to any political office. They know, as evidenced by numerous statements from prominent Republicans, that if there is a level filed for voting in this nation they can never win any election. Among the dumber things they have pushed through is in Georgia where it is now against the law to offer anyone standing in long lines - created by Republicans - water. How in the hell can it be against the law to offer someone a drink? And why?
And of course we have our brand of idiocy in Arizona that includes these gems – 1)Arizona Republicans introduced a bill that would effectively allow Republican elected officials to OVERTURN the will of the voters in presidential elections by giving the Republican-controlled state legislature veto power over the certification of presidential electors.
2) Arizona Republican state Rep. John Kavanagh said Republican voter suppression efforts are to ensure the “quality of the votes.” In a an interview on CNN Kavanaugh said, “everybody shouldn't be voting.”
3) In front of the Supreme Court, an obvious graduate of the Formers Guy’s Youniversity Skool of Lauws representing the Arizona Republican Party defended the state’s voting suppression attempt claiming if they are eliminated, “IT PUTS US AT A COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE RELATIVE TO DEMOCRATS,” proving that allowing just any American to vote is not fair – to Republicans.
...
"The same is true of the electors in states like Arizona were all electors are pledged to one candidate based on a simple majority."
I share your concerns on the subject of EC electors, “winner-take-all”. This is what skews the EC and gives the minority it's edge. Winner-Take-All electoral politics is a rigged system that dilutes the votes of minorities in states like Texas, California, Massachusetts and South Carolina. 48 states give all of their electors to the candidate who wins a majority or plurality of the state popular vote, regardless of how wide or narrow the victory, freezing out even a large minority from gaining any representation in the E C, and drastically magnifies the significance of a handful of votes in arbitrary swing states. Winner-Take-All is not mandated by the Constitution.
...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.