Editor: I think Mr. Sweeny has his history a little skewed. Putin is using Hitler’s playbook to regain all of eastern Europe. The German invasion of Russia shortened the end of the war, but, western forces were already halting expansion in the west. Liken a Ukraine takeover to Hitler’s takeover of Czechoslovakia. It embolden Hitler to gobble up most of Europe with little opposition and get stronger with each acquisition. If the west had stopped him in beginning, there would not have been a war. Unlike prewar two, the west is easily able to contain Russia if we have the resolve. Putin has crushed the opposition lately and thinks he can capitalize on it and take back eastern Europe following Hitler’s blueprint of piecemeal invasions. If a war in Ukraine is going badly for him, Putin’s grip on power may slip. However, lessons of the past mean that we do not want to awaking a sleeping giant. The important thing is to make it clear that the west will defend Ukraine by any means possible and have no intention of invading Russia. I for one am glad I have an experienced president who will use all the resources of our government and his allies to make the right decisions to avert World War 3. It is hard for me to believe we are at this point in history of ignoring the past and repeating it again and again.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
