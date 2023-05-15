Editor: We have a representative democracy meaning that all bills sent to the president are passed by a simple majority. If it is vetoed Congress can override the president with a supermajority. Where we err away from a representative government is the senate has two senators for each state no matter the amount of voters in those states.
However, Ms. Cooper may be referring to the filibuster on the Senate where the minority party can talk a bill to death.
