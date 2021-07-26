Editor: Mr. Annenberg says in his July 21 editorial that this is an experimental vaccine and indeed during that phase, hundreds of thousands of volunteer subjects given the shots under strict supervision and all of the data analyzed by company and independent scientists agreed on its effectiveness before it was it submitted to the Centers for Disease Control for approval. It seemed an eternity before the CDC gave its approval and because of Trump’s short sightedness the rollout was so slow and haphazard especially on Mohave county in the beginning.
We wanted the shot on day one and it was months later. If you fear the vaccine is dangerous, consider this of the current hospital patients in hospitals for Covid are 99.7% unvaccinated and 0.3% vaccinated.
I assure you the covid is the killer and your chances of complications from the shot are somewhere between being hit by a meteor and lightning. It is sad to see such a poor response by Republicans to take the shots of do anything to slow the spread the virus. They could not wait to rip off their masks even though unvaccinated to show themselves as patriots. If the US is responsible for the next mutation that may destroy us all is that what we want?
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
49% Had the shot ,numbers don`t add up!
If you do not get vaccinated you should pay your own medical bills. Take responsibility for your actions.
Jim - [thumbup]And it's important to know that most of the most voracious anti-vaxers have been vaccinated.[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.