Editor: There are a lot of articles lately about representative democracy and a republic. I would like to add that our form of government is not actually a representative government.
Most “democratic” governments are governed by parliament. That is like Paul Ryan being head of state.
Ours is a bit if a mix. The Congress has the senate and the house neither of which run the government. Only the house is a representative democracy. The senate has two members from each state, so, states with 2 million voters have equal voting power with states with 40 million and the vice president can break any tie.
The worst form of government on Earth is the filibuster that can kill legislation by a majority vote by talking it to death.
There is also the fact that lobbyists spent most of their money on the Senate not to sway the majority but to persuade the few. Too many time this results in legislation that so watered down to the nth degree and like a elephant designed by committee.
Many may want to review history on the senate balance of free and slave states in the senate that lead to the civil war.
So the head of government is the president elected by the party with best attack ads and campaign speeches aired on TV and often biased reporting.
While most of us vote for the president because of our political views that is not what elects presidents. It is the swing voters that make the difference and that is often a combination of popularity and protest votes.
I like the expression donkey vote meaning I am not voting for the other person that is running.
