Editor: Republicans passed an unfunded tax cut for the rich that had an increasing shortfall in revenue year after year leading to inflation. In addition they have been so anti-spending that our way of life was threaten by climate change and crumbling infrastructure. You can blame the Republicans for the surge at the border. Climate change will affect countries south of us first and lead to food and economic collapse of those countries.
A big factor in our recovery and the shortages adding to inflation is the non-management of the covid crisis by the Trump administration. Trump had no concept of how to run a government and he hire a bunch of yes men to do his bidding. His said it was no worse than the flu. His total disregard of importance masks were to save peoples lives and welfare added greatly to the deaths and long term illness of people. That created another massive expense that was funded by the deficit spending. In addition he did very little in to prepare in advance for the mass inoculation of millions of people to get the virus under control. This extended the crisis crippling businesses and the economy.
You can blame increasing prices on supply and demand. If you drive, travel, buy and consume more, prices will go up. Supply issues are driving up prices and by the time Biden was in office it was too late to have much control in the short term. And of course governments can do little since supply and demand will fix it. That is called capitalism. Government intervention in business is Republicans’ favorite word: Marxism.
I think that this city is a prime example of likeminded people that know the only good government is a Republican one and no amount of argument will sway them. I find the views of the elected officials are outright extremist that had every intention using every underhand means to keep Trump in power. Did they want a dictatorship?
I hope in the next election neither Biden or Trump are running and we will pick a new president based on the real issues of the day and of the future. America is burning and too many people are stoking the fires of hate.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
[373 words]
(5) comments
What color is the sky in your world, Jim? You have to live in an alternate universe or something.
Q the outrage.
Don't agree with much of this, but do agree, neither Biden nor Trump need to be president.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Jim, prepare yourself for the usual suspects to insult and attack you for telling the truth. And some of them will claim that you are me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.