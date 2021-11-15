Editor: Arizona 4th Congressional District, really? Is Paul Gosar the best you can do?
A man that implies physical violence to others in Congress, women no less? A man that encouraged thousands of people to attack the US Capitol to interfere with the certifying of the presidential election?
A man that suggested bashing a gavel on the head of the Speaker of the House? Really?
This guy swore to uphold and defend the US Constitution and took the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm to and offer compassion to patients. I am sure he is laughing about all that now.
They sure don’t make conservatives like they used to. You can do better.
Jim Sweeney
Schererville, Indiana
Paul Gosar's a real American patriot. The educated people support him because he calls a terrorist a terrorist.
