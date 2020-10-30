Editor: For the past three-plus years the Democrats have been shoveling red meat Trump Conspiracy theories to the left-leaning media on an hourly basis; but could it be that the granddaddy of all Democrat conspiracy schemes is yet to be unveiled?
Have you noticed that other than Adam Schiff (D) CA dusting off his weak “Russian Disinformation” argument, high profile Dems aren’t rushing forward to defend Hunter & Joe Biden against charges of conspiring with corrupt foreign entities? Why….why wouldn’t they want to defend the leader of their party…well here’s an interesting conspiracy scheme theory:
Joe Biden becomes President Biden. The Republicans launch impeachment proceedings. The Dems offer a weak defense thus allowing Biden to be an impeached sacrificial goat for V.P Kamala Harris, who becomes President Harris and WHAM, just like that the far left majority of the Democrat Party dreams of a Card-carrying Socialist President has come to fruition!
Far-fetched…remember, we’re talking about the “Win at Any Cost-Dirty Tricks” Democrats, so I don’t think eating one of their own to achieve their socialist objective would be beneath them; Mr. Trump, please don’t screw this election up!
Jim Totcke
Lake Havasu City
