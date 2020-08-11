Editor: Our country and for that matter the entire world has been attacked by China; I’m not certain if it was intentional or gross incompetence, but I am certain that the Communist Party of China has to be extremely pleased with the results, I’m also certain that they are taking meticulous notes, now that they have discovered that they can create havoc in the most powerful republic in the world without firing a single missile!
Hell, between some politicians exploiting the pandemic to raid the U.S Treasury solely for the furtherance of their political party, while other party officials issue overreaching, unconstitutional decrees that ignite furor in the streets, we are doing the heavy lifting for the CPC! You have to wonder if this ancient race is so perceptive that they knew how our democratically elected officials would react to a pandemic and that the very constitutionally protected freedoms that are envy of most of the world could be weaponized to create a possibly irreparably divide the United States of America. The United States hasn’t been this divided since the Civil War; for most of the 155 years since the conclusion of that conflict we have been a nation that came together and united in times of duress. We must stop this class warfare and return that Rosie the Riveter…”we’re all in this together” spirit to this great nation and once again become the “United” States.
China, enjoy your chuckle, we’ll sort out our differences and we’ll be back wiser for the experience, stronger and more united than ever?
Jim Totcke
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.