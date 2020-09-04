Editor: Onions to Letter to Editor writer Dick C. Davis: kneeling for the national anthem disrespects our country; superimposing a president’s (any president) image on the flag disrespects our flag! I suspect you wouldn’t be outraged if it were Biden’s image.
Jim Totcke
Lake Havasu City
Today’s good news –
Our illegitimate senator who was rejected by the voters in 2018 trails retired astronaut Mark Kelly by 17 points in a FOX News (LOL) poll that was loaded with bad news for Republicans. The poll shows Kelly leading McSally 56-39 among likely voters after another recent poll showed the illegitimate senator losing by 19 points. The Fox poll found that even likely trump voters have no use for her, about 14% of Republicans said they plan to vote for Kelly, while only 3% of Democrats support McSally.
As a wounded combat veteran, I am disgusted at the latest revelations about trump’s disdain for both active duty military and veterans. He rejected visiting a military cemetery in France saying, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” And of course who can ever forget his comment about Senator John McCain who spent years as a POW, “He’s not a war hero. I like people who weren’t captured.” After McCain’s death in 2018 trump was upset when flags were lowered to half-staff telling senior staff members, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral. What the f*** are we doing that for? Guy was a f****** loser.” He has also called fallen American soldiers “losers” and “suckers.” He likes military parades that would honor him, but not of they include wounded veterans, “Nobody wants to see that.” And he’s even insulted president George H. W. Bush referring to him as a “loser” for being shot won in WW2.
It is little wonder the military and actual veterans are rejecting trump. Let me ask how our actual veterans in LHC feel about being called, “suckers” and “losers?” Real vets only, fake veterans – and you know who you are – don’t bother
