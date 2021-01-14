Editor: The Jan. 6 assault on the U.S Capitol was reprehensible, un-American and tarnished America’s image, but what is equally reprehensible is the naive astonishment expressed by our elected officials, judges and media talking heads!
Much of the media is blaming Trump’s rally on The Ellipse for the political insurrection. Nonsense, President Trump is not totally without blame; however, it’s not that simple! This was a culmination of four years of frustration due to four years of the media delegitimizing Trump’s presidency, a year of riots/looting without repercussions, defunding the police policies, politicians weaponing government with unconstitutional decrees, politicians thinking that laws are only for their minions and not them, bias media manipulating and suppressing news that doesn’t conform to their leftist agenda and much, much more! Did these out-of-touch elitists actually believe that they could jeopardize people’s livelihoods by imposing illegal laws pushing them to the breaking point and have zero repercussions?
... Politicians should have been able to read the tea leaves when they saw radicals in Michigan plot to kidnap a sitting governor. This should have been an early indicator that American’s were fed-up unconstitutional draconian decrees. Add to that, Americans are losing their jobs, business and dignity while Nancy Pelosi admittedly held up stimulus checks for an election victory and Mitch McConnell tossed out a $600 check as if it were multi-million dollar life lines. It doesn’t take a clairvoyant to understand why frustration, depression and a feeling of desperation combined with a sense that this government is for sale to the highest bidder with only the well-connected getting heard caused many of these protestors to feel that “The Common Man’s” voice was just taken away from them.
I believe that most Trump supporters will ultimately respect the 2020 election results, but not the “process.” Correctly or incorrectly there is a perception that the 2020 process was seriously flawed, that perception is dangerous and threatens the future of our democracy. One can argue if election manipulation affected the results of the election, but there is absolutely no disputing that there weren’t “attempts” to manipulate the results and that has to be fixed!
I fear that if elected officials don’t pass meaningful election reform legislation and don’t stop conducting themselves as if they are above the law, sadly Jan. 6, 2021, will be just the first of many more assaults on this great nation!
Jim Totcke
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
WOW! What did the RNC pay you to post that bunch blather?
