Editor: I get that some voters are put off by President Trump’s “straight-talk” style, but what’s, worse for America: a straight-talking president or a Democrat Party whose style is: “tell them what they want to hear and win at any cost?" A bridge too far, you say? Re-examine the Dems' past 3 1/2 years; be objective, don’t cop-out claiming both parties “play to win”…. even Watergate wasn’t treasonous!
Every election cycle we hear: “this is the most important election of our lifetime;” with Dems' “win at any cost” strategy, actually this is the most important election!
Imagine an entire country of Democrat controlled bankrupt lawless sanctuary cities, like Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, L.A, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, etc.?
Taxes rise, business’s leave, amnesty zones, homeless encampments and abortion clinics pop up, while statues and religious symbols go down.
Fact: “the Dems' track record confirms they have zero interest in DACA/election/immigration/ police or health care reform; these are merely strategic election wedge issue promises that never have and never will come to fruition”!
Jim Totcke
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.