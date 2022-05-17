Editor: What’s wrong with the Arizona DMV? Last year I renewed both my on and off highway registration and they sent me four (that’s not a typo, 4) wrong registration stickers. All four were the expired one that I already had. Any idea how much time I had to spend on the phone with them? This year, my off road renewal went right through and I had a sticker in about a week. But the on highway sticker would not renew online so I called. I was instructed to just mail it in hard copy, so I did in the provided envelope. It’s now been over three weeks and they haven’t even cashed my check yet. Someone explain to me why half this country wants more government?
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
