Editor: Since city and county leaders are scratching their heads trying to figure out what to do with the $41M in stimulus money being dumped on them by the feds, I have a suggestion. How about re-lining both the beach and channel shoreline with some sand? In many places you are beaching your boat on just rocks. We just had some really beautiful boats in town and I’m sure both local and visiting boat owners would appreciate not damaging their boats. Seems like a great way to waste some money.
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.