Editor: Tuesday’s newspaper had a front page article on the upcoming census and how Lake Havasu City would like to register you where you live. We have been residents of Arizona from 1969 until 2003 when we retired to Utah, right on Arizona’s northern border. At that time we changed our drivers license to Utah. For the past 10 years we have owned homes in both Utah and Arizona and pay taxes in both locations as one would expect, and spend equal time in both locations. But when it comes to the census and residency, we have no choice, we are Utahns. To illustrate this, Arizona Game & Fish refused to register my boat in Arizona without a $300 “non-resident” fee tacked on. I tried to argue that I have had a boat registered in the state for almost 45 years, but Game and Fish made it real simple. Where is your driver’s license and where do you vote? So sorry Lake Havasu City, I guess we are no longer considered to be Arizona residents. The irony here, of course, is that Arizona MVD has no problem with us registering vehicles in the state. If your residency is determined by your drivers license and voting, Lake Havasu City loses us for the census count.
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
