Editor: I read the front page article on Arizona’s proposed new water safety bill. While I support boater education, the article states that this measure will follow California’s lead in passing this legislation last January. Just as a cautionary note, lets not get in the habit of following California on anything. Just look west and see what a mess that place is, all you need to know.
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.