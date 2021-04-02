Editor: The paper reports that the Biden administration is going to dump $41 million on Mohave County. It’s taxpayer money that was not requested by the county, and it is such a staggering amount that even our local political leaders are at a loss as to what to do with it. Is that even possible?
An amount of money so great that politicians can’t figure out how to spend it? This comes coincidental to Biden’s proposed tax increase, one of the largest in history. Perhaps Norma Lembach can explain this to us conservatives who can only see this as more “tax & spend” craziness by the Democrats. I wonder if Biden even knows this is happening?
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Uhh, Jim, you lied, "...Biden’s proposed tax increase, one of the largest in history." President Biden - the man elected by the American people to replace a maniacal moron - has proposed removing the tax scam put in by the biggest crook in our nation's history to pay for his programs-
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.