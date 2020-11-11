Editor: Is it too soon to start talking about impeaching Joe Biden?

Jim Vann

Lake Havasu City

0
1
0
0
0

(1) comment

BigBob
BigBob

Yes, since President Elect Biden has not been sworn in I would say it is a bit premature, but when it comes to Typhoid Donnie's Moron Brigades nothing would be surprising. Just consider all of the lawsuits the fool has filed and not a one of them has been accepted by any court in the nation.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.