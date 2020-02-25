Editor: The front page of the News-Herald carried an article about two individuals being arrested in Kingman in possession of almost 600 pounds of combined cocaine and meth-amphetamines worth approximately $12 million. Their residence was not listed but it would be presumed that they were not local and just passing through. So in a way its just another drug bust, although a really big one. But what was really astounding was the decision of local Justice Jill Davis to release these two on their own recognizance! This was a substantial amount of narcotics being delivered to some community. What possible circumstance could allow Justice Davis to release them on their own OR? She owes the community and our law enforcement officers an explanation for this decision. It must be very frustrating for the officers making this stop and putting their lives at risk, to see this result from our court system. What do you suppose the chances are that they will show up in Justice Court?
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
