Editor: I’d like to respond to the letter (“Lake should be closed”) written by Salt Lake resident Ronda Landa. Her letter says that she has been coming to Lake Havasu for 50 years but she wants the lake closed all summer. I bet she’s not even here in the summer. What a selfish thing to request, and she sums it up by saying she wants to be sure the lake is here for her when she returns. Perhaps the best solution would be to return to Salt Lake and request that that lake be closed to suit her.
Nothing is going to happen to the lake except it will continue to be enjoyed by all residents.
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
You're the one with the problem, Jimbo. if you can't stay off the lake until this passes, while others forego their hobbies, you fit right in with those "All About Me" people!
